SASKATOON -- When Dawna Doell created a Facebook page for her and her children to share recipes with friends and family, she could have never imagined that just over a month later it would have more than 14,000 followers.

“I got quarantined and accidently made a cookbook.” Doell said. She got thel idea after schools were shut down and she wanted to teach her children some skills in the kitchen.

“I let them kind of relax on that first day, but on day two I told them that they needed to come into the kitchen and they were going to learn some stuff.” Doell said.

After a name change from “The Martinsville Quarantine Cookbook” to “The Official Quarantine Cookbook” the page started blowing up and hundreds of people were joining every day.

Before she knew it Doell was surrounded by thousands of strangers, many adding recipes and kind words to the page.

“It’s the comradery, it’s the giggles, its posting the bread that way over-rose and spilled over your oven.” Doell said, very happy with how little moderating she needs to do in a group with so many.

“It’s everywhere. We have followers from the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, all over the U.K., Australia all over, and every province in Canada.”

The book will be comprised of recipes that all of the followers have been posting to the page, offering unique tastes from around the world that are easy to make with ingredients many already have at home.

She has help in the form of six volunteers from the page, each tasked with their own chapter which will be due in late May so they can get to work on creating a hard copy which she’s hoping will be as big as 500 pages.

“Once it goes to print any money over and above the cost of production I am wanting to split between a couple of my favourite charities.” Doell said, hoping to send the money to Wounded Warriors and the Canadian Mental Health Association.