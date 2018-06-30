A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle crossing Idylwyld Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police, Fire and EMS all responded to the collision that happened near 22 St and Idylwyld Drive. The boy was transported to Royal University Hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the boy was crossing against traffic signals. Traffic was restricted shortly after the collision, but has now returned to normal. No charges have been laid.