A 14-year-old Saskatoon boy is facing charges following two armed robberies involving a suspect armed with a machete.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

The staff member reported being robbed by a male armed with a large knife or machete. The male allegedly struck the victim in the arm before stealing cash and fleeing. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m, police received another report of an armed robbery, this one in the 1600 block of 29th Street West. Two male suspects were reported to have entered the store and demanded cash before fleeing.

One of the victims followed the suspect vehicle and alerted officers. Police say they were able to take the 14-year-old boy into custody and are still seeking the second suspect.