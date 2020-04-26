SASKATOON -- A 14-year-old boy is in hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Mayfair neighbourhood.

In a news release police said that they were called to a residence 1300 block of Ave B.N. at 4:20 p.m. on April 26. Upon arrival officers located the 14-year-old boy with minor injuries relating to a shot being fired inside the home.

Police are now searching the surrounding area for a 32-year-old man who they believe is in possession of a firearm.

According to police the victim and suspect are known to each other, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Saskatoon police.