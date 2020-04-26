14-year-old boy in hospital after being shot, police searching for suspect
Alessandra Carneiro
Published Sunday, April 26, 2020 8:58PM CST Last Updated Monday, April 27, 2020 11:43AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 14-year-old boy is in hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Mayfair neighbourhood.
In a news release, police said that they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Ave B North at 4:20 p.m. April 26th. Upon arrival officers located the boy with minor injuries relating to a shot being fired inside the home.
Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who they believe is in possession of a firearm.
According to police the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.
