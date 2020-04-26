SASKATOON -- A 14-year-old boy is in hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Mayfair neighbourhood.

In a news release, police said that they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Ave B North at 4:20 p.m. April 26th. Upon arrival officers located the boy with minor injuries relating to a shot being fired inside the home.

Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who they believe is in possession of a firearm.

According to police the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.