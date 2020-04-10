SASKATOON -- A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after a reported robbery early on Friday morning, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Central Ave. around 6:20 a.m., after police said a male suspect went into the business with a knife and demanded cash.

After the suspect fled on foot, a K9 team tracked him and a 14-year-old boy was arrested. The boy had a minor injuries after being apprehended by the K9 unit.

The suspect is facing several charges including robbery with a weapon and assault with a weapon. He will see a Justice of the Peace on Friday.