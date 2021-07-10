SASKATOON -- An 18-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed on Friday night.

Just before midnight, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say they received a report of a stabbing in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive.

When they arrived, officers found an injured man suffering from non life-threatening stab wounds, according to a police news release.

SPS' further investigation led officers to a residence in the 3200 block of 33rd St. W where a 13-year-old male suspect was found and arrested.

Police say the suspect is in custody and charged with aggravated assault, breach of release order and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The 13-year-old is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and breach of a release order for a separate incident that happened on June 21 in the 2400 block of 22nd St. W where he allegedly attempted to stab a 13-year-old girl.

Police say he is currently being held and is awaiting an appearance before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.