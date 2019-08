RCMP say there are concerns for the well-being of a 13-year-old girl from Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Sienna Settee was last seen leaving a home on Aug. 7 around 9 p.m.

She is about five-foot-four with a slim build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. She wears glasses and has braces.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.