SASKATOON -- A 13-year-old boy accused of first degree murder in connection to a homicide appeared by video at provincial court in Melfort, Sask.

The boy is accused of the murder of his mother that allegedly took place at a home in Choiceland in the early hours of Sept. 24.

The boy appeared by CCTV from a youth detention centre. He sat quietly and answered Justice Lloyd Stang when spoken to. The boy’s father was also present by phone.

Criminal law lawyer, Mark Brayford appeared by phone as council for the boy. Brayford asked that the case be adjourned to provide time for proper disclosure.

The case was adjourned and the boy is scheduled to appear by CCTV Oct. 20 at provincial court in Nipawin. A bail hearing may also be conducted at that time.

The youth will remain in custody at the youth detention centre until his next court appearance.

Some details from the court proceedings cannot be reported at this time because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Choiceland is a small town 100 km northeast of Prince Albert.