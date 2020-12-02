SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for five suspects in connection to two stabbings and a robbery Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West for a report of an armed robbery, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

It was reported that six people, around 18-years-old, entered the store, some without masks on. When the employee asked them to leave, one individual threatened him with a knife, police said.

The group allegedly fled the store with stolen property. The employee told police that he chased them for a short distance before a male suspect threatened him with a firearm, before continuing to flee, SPS said.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers attended to hospital for two victims who had been stabbed in the same area, shortly after the alleged robbery. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old man was approached from behind and stabbed after he observed a group of teens running near 22nd Street and Avenue S, SPS said.

The second victim, a 50-year-old man, was walking in the 2100 block of 22nd Street W when he was approached by a person from the same group and assaulted with a knife, according to police.

Around 11:15 p.m., police responded to a restaurant in the 2200 block of 22nd Street West. The complainant reported that a fight was occurring and one male had produced a knife. Police arrested a 13-year-old boy who matched a suspect description from the previous assaults and robbery.

The four outstanding suspects are described as being around 18-years-old, all wearing sweaters or jackets with their hoods up. Some were wearing masks.

One female suspect is described as having dyed blonde hair. A second female suspect is described as being approximately six feet tall with a round face. She had shoulder-length dark hair and was dressed in all black.

The remainder of the suspects are all male, one of which had shaggy, dark hair and a black Adidas track suit on. Another is described as wearing light, blue jeans with a grey bunnyhug. The final suspect description involves a male wearing a light-coloured bunnyhug with blue jeans and a backpack.