Of all the railway accidents reported to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) in 2018, about 13 per cent occurred in Saskatchewan.

Most train accidents happened in Watrous and Indian Head.

The safety board calls it a railway accident when a train is responsible for causing injuries or damage to property.

Kirby Jang, the director of rail investigations at the TSB, said Saskatchewan’s rail accidents are proportionate for the amount of railways in the province.

Saskatchewan accounts for 18 per cent of Canada’s rail network, according to the Railway Association of Canada.

“The majority of those accidents in Saskatchewan occur on non-main track. These could be derailments or collisions typically in yards with lower speeds and with limited damage,” Jang said.

Overall, more railway accidents were reported to the TSB in 2018 than in 2017.

Canadian accidents by the numbers: