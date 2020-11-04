SASKATOON -- Thirteen kittens died after being left outside Prince Albert SPCA inside two sealed, plastic containers.

According to a Facebook post from the SPCA, two people dropped the containers off just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"These bins were locked shut, with no airflow or air holes for the kittens who were locked inside. Two hours later, when staff got to work, our day started finding these 13 kittens, who due to the condition we found them in did not survive," the post said.

"This is not OK."

The organization shared a surveillance video clip in its Facebook post which shows two people dropping off the containers outside the building.

The SPCA said an investigation is underway in regards to the incident. The organization is asking anyone with information to call Animal Protection Services at 306-382-0002 or toll-free at 1-844-382-0002.