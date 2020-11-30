SASKATOON -- On a day that saw two more deaths in people diagnosed with COVID-19, there were 125 new cases reported in the Saskatoon area.

The area had a total 1,318 active cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the Saskatchewan government.

That means roughly one in three of the province's 3,879 coronavirus cases are in Saskatoon and the surrounding area.

Thirty-three people with the illness are receiving in-patient care in the city with another 14 patients in ICU.