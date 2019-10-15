A 12-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man face more than 35 charges after an investigation by the Saskatoon police Guns and Gangs Unit.

On Oct. 12, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Appleby Drive as part of an investigation into reports that a vehicle had been shot at and threats had been made on social media. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed at a room at a motel in the 2500 block of 22nd Street West. Inside, investigators found a 12-year-old boy along with a loaded .22 calibre assault rifle, nine boxes of ammunition, 359 packages of cannabis shatter, one ounce of pre-packaged soft cocaine, and more than $4,200 in cash, police say.

Charges against the two include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited firearm, intentionally discharging a firearm and breach of probation, police say.

This story has been updated based in on information from SPS with the correct location of the traffic stop.