12-year-old boy charged after being found with loaded rifle, cocaine, cash, Saskatoon police say
Investigators found a loaded .22 calibre assault rifle, nine boxes of ammunition, 359 packages of cannabis shatter, one ounce of pre-packaged soft cocaine, and more than $4,200 in cash in 22nd Street motel, police say. (Saskatoon Police Service.)
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:01PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:02PM CST
A 12-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man face more than 35 charges after an investigation by the Saskatoon police Guns and Gangs Unit.
On Oct. 12, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Appleby Drive as part of an investigation into reports that a vehicle had been shot at and threats had been made on social media. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody.
A search warrant was executed at a room at a motel in the 2500 block of 22nd Street West. Inside, investigators found a 12-year-old boy along with a loaded .22 calibre assault rifle, nine boxes of ammunition, 359 packages of cannabis shatter, one ounce of pre-packaged soft cocaine, and more than $4,200 in cash, police say.
Charges against the two include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited firearm, intentionally discharging a firearm and breach of probation, police say.
This story has been updated based in on information from SPS with the correct location of the traffic stop.