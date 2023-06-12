12-year-old boy, 54-year-old man killed in separate Saskatoon-area ATV rollovers
Two people died in separate incidents following ATV rollovers on Saturday, according to Sask. RCMP.
Warman RCMP and paramedics were called to the scene of an ATV rollover near Highway 60 and Channels Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.
Paramedics declared the driver, a 12-year-old boy from Saskatoon, dead at the scene. His family has been notified, police said.
Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP received a report of another ATV rollover on a grid road in the rural municipality of Dundurn.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from Dundurn, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. His family has been notified, police said.
RCMP continues to investigate both incidents.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
No concerns raised at time of Beijing-linked donation: former Trudeau Foundation head
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation head Morris Rosenberg says concerns were never raised to him about a large donation to the charity from two Chinese businessmen connected to Beijing.
'It's not over': How the weather forecast will affect wildfires, firefighting efforts in Canada
Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for parts of Canada could offer some relief for residents and firefighters working tirelessly to extinguish the flames from raging forest fires, an expert says, while warning that the fire season is not over yet.
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
'We lost too many children': Ukrainian heart doctor says admission to NATO is urgent
A Ukrainian doctor who was forced to treat open-heart surgery patients in a bomb shelter last year says he's grateful for the assistance his country has received from Canada.
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
Regina
-
Regina group says city thwarted its guerilla campaign to provide portable toilets for homeless
Over the weekend, two portable toilets that were placed in downtown Regina on behalf of Rally around Homelessness, were removed.
-
'Bend but don't break': Defence helps Riders edge Elks in season opener
The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened the 2023 regular season with a 17-13 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Sunday in the Alberta capital.
-
Advocates calling for full cost of utilities to be covered by social assistance
People living on the streets have become more visible in some Saskatchewan neighbourhoods. Advocates believe one contributing factor are changes to the Saskatchewan Income Support program known as SIS.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa
The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class-action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis on reserves.
-
RCMP share details on incident that resulted in highway closure
A Manitoba highway was briefly closed Saturday afternoon as RCMP executed a search warrant related to a firearm incident the day before.
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach
The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
-
Missing Calgary teen last seen downtown in May
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenager missing since last month.
-
Silver Springs sinkhole repairs: Community association, pool without water
A spokesperson for the City of Calgary says repairs of a large sinkhole that opened up in the community of Silver Springs last week are under way, but have left the community association without water.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police chief renews call for vehicle seizures following fatal Tesla crash
A high-speed crash that killed three people in south Edmonton Sunday has prompted the city's police chief to again call for tougher penalties for extreme violations of the speed limit.
-
Lawyer for former minister Tyler Shandro says law society has no jurisdiction
Tyler Shandro's lawyer says the Law Society of Alberta doesn't have the jurisdiction to address several complaints about the former provincial cabinet minister.
-
Edson, portions of Yellowhead County likely to remain evacuated past Wednesday: officials
Edson and many Yellowhead County residents will not be able to return home on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.
Toronto
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after 'targeted' residential shooting in Aurora, Ont.
A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora, Ont. after someone entered a home and shot two people, leaving one person dead, in what investigators are describing as a targeted shooting.
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
-
One person dead after being shot multiple times in North York
One person has died after being shot multiple times in broad daylight while driving in North York, Toronto police say.
Ottawa
-
Mayor, some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says a motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to introduce a limit of three containers of garbage for households every two weeks, instead of the proposed 'bag tag' system.
-
Innocent bystanders injured in ByWard Market shooting, police say
Four men were injured in a shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning. Police say investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigation
Two Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.
Vancouver
-
Not enough affordable housing included in 8-tower New Westminster development proposal: city staff
The developer behind a mixed-use proposal for seven acres of prime real estate in downtown New Westminster says the project would create more than 2,000 new homes in a "pedestrian-only, car-free, transit-oriented community."
-
Person suspected of Sunday Delta shooting at large: police
A person was shot inside a North Delta home Sunday night, police say.
-
Man suspected of arson in Surrey at large: RCMP
One week after police say a fire was intentionally set outside a business in Surrey, they’re seeking the public’s help identifying the arson suspect.
Montreal
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in connection with 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Tenants are using lease transfers 'incorrectly,' says Que. housing minister
Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says tenants have been misusing lease transfers to keep rental rates low. Duranceau was questioned by reporters Monday over proposed changes to Quebec housing law. If passed, Bill 31 would give landlords more powers to stop their tenants from transferring their lease – a long-used mechanism to avoid a rental increase during a changeover.
-
Once a symbol of the renoviction war, Manoir Lafontaine on track to become affordable housing
The Quebec government is contributing $16.8 million to help convert Manoir Lafontaine into affordable housing, adding to the $5.9 million already granted by the City of Montreal. The 93-unit apartment building in the Plateau was purchased earlier this year by Interloge, a nonprofit specializing in affordable housing.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire continues to topple trees onto Highway 4 near Port Alberni
A large, out-of-control wildfire continues to burn on Vancouver Island, forcing the closure of Highway 4, the only paved roadway to the island's west coast communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.
-
B.C. lawyer suspended for 6 months for sexually harassing client at Victoria courthouse
A former British Columbia lawyer has been suspended for six months and ordered to pay more than $4,000 in legal costs after he sexually harassed a client at the Victoria courthouse.
-
NEW
NEW | 'This is how we live now': B.C. families in the age of wildfires
Sayward, B.C., resident Shannon Briggs scrolls through family photos on her computer. She pauses to contemplate a surreal image of her four-year-old son Stokely standing on a bluff, holding a half-eaten lollipop while a mountain ridge in the background behind him burns up.
Atlantic
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
-
N.S. man charged with abduction after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man with abduction after an incident last week resulted in an Amber Alert being issued in Quebec.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters use choppers, walkers to stamp out wildfire hot spots
Nova Scotia firefighters are combing the charred woodlands of southwestern Nova Scotia for hot spots using a combination of infrared detectors in the air and blackened, steel-toed boots on the ground.
Northern Ontario
-
Rain lowers northern Ont. fire danger, storms pose new hazard
With the much-needed rain northern Ontario received this weekend, the number of active wildfires continues to grow as a new hazard emerges. Here’s what you need to know.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
U.S. man arrested for impaired driving at Canadian border in the Sault
Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were called to the U.S.-Canada border to deal with a suspected drunk driver from Michigan early Friday morning.
London
-
Casting call: Extras needed for movie being partially filmed in London, Ont.
Little is known about the movie 'You Got to Believe' that is set to begin filming Wednesday.
-
Two London men charged, dozens rescued in labour trafficking investigation
Thirty-one people, all adults, have been rescued in London, Ont. as part of a labour trafficking investigation.
-
Charges laid after attempted grocery theft
A man from London, Ont. is facing charges after police said he stole groceries from a store on Baseline Road East.