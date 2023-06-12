12-year-old boy, 54-year-old man killed in separate Saskatoon-area ATV rollovers

Two people died in separate incidents following ATV rollovers on Saturday, according to Sask. RCMP.

Warman RCMP and paramedics were called to the scene of an ATV rollover near Highway 60 and Channels Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

Paramedics declared the driver, a 12-year-old boy from Saskatoon, dead at the scene. His family has been notified, police said.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP received a report of another ATV rollover on a grid road in the rural municipality of Dundurn.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Dundurn, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. His family has been notified, police said.

RCMP continues to investigate both incidents.