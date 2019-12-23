SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Public School Board urges students on holidays to keep moving and stay active.

A division-wide initiative called 'The 12 Days of Fitmas' earlier in December aimed to give students from kindergarten to Grade 12 some skills to stay active over the holidays. Lester B. Pearson School had Grade 7 and 8 students lead the younger students in holiday themed activities.

"We know that they have a lot of excitement, but for a lot of students we know that it can be a stressful time and we know that physical activity is a really great way to encourage mental health and help the health of the whole child, " Grade 4/5 teacher Nikki Cameron said.

Dayton Larose is one of the Grade 7 students who helped lead the activities and has some advice for his fellow students over the break.

"Stop playing video games and being lazy so you get up and do exercise and work out," he said.

The school board said it hopes students will remember some of the fun activities they learned in the classroom during Fitmas and try them at home while they are off school until Jan. 6.

This is the first year the public school board has tried the program and plan to continue it again next year with the great reviews they've received from students and teachers.