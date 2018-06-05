Twelve thousand pigs have died following a barn fire northwest of Rosetown Friday night.

The Rosetown Fire Department was called to an Olymel barn, a Quebec-based meat producing company.

Crews arrived at around midnight, after employees heard the fire alarm.

Fire Chief Dennis Ogg said when crews arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was out by 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The 130,000 square foot barn was a total loss.

Ogg said there were about five employees on site at the time. There were no injuries. All 12 employees are in the process of being reassigned to other Olymel farms across Saskatchewan.

The scene has since been turned over to RCMP, who are investigating a cause.

Richard Vigneault, a spokesperson for Olymel, said it’s a tragic loss.

He said it’s too early for a damage estimate or whether the company will rebuild.