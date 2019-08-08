

CTV Saskatoon





For the second year, Saskatchewan will spend $11 million in the provincial parks system, including more than $3.3 million for facility and infrastructure improvements in Northern provincial parks.

Improvements to the facilities will include upgrades to washrooms, docks, signage and day-use facilities.

A new visitor reception centre at Candle Lake Provincial Park, a water system upgrade at the Battlefords Provincial Park, electrical service expansion in Meadow Lake Provincial Park and a major upgrade to the sewage lagoon at the Lac la Ronge Provincial Park are also coming up