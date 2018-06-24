

CTV Saskatoon





The 113-year-old Third Avenue United Church held its last service on Sunday.

Although the church is filled with lots of history and memories, it could not stay open due to financial reasons.

"When I started coming here back in the 80s, the population in the congregation was averaging about 145 to 165 somewhere in there, with the choir of about 35 to 40 people. We're now down to around 20- 25 people in the congregation and another 10 or 11 up in the choir,” said Kenneth Holmes, Chair of the Unified Board of the Third Avenue United Church.

The church has to close due to an aging population and lowered interest in attending mass on Sundays. No matter the cause, Holmes, who has been coming to the church for 37 years, will be sad to see the church go.

“I have quite an attachment to this place,” said Holmes. “It hurts that people are having to leave their home church. It hurts that people are having to wrap something up that’s been here for so many years.”

To celebrate the last mass, parishioners from neighbouring churches came for the sendoff. Members spoke about the history of the church and the memories that they shared there.

The building is currently in the process of being sold, but the board is not sure what the new owner will do with the space.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella