11 youth among 14 charged in Tuesday drug bust
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:29PM CST
Fourteen people, including 11 youths, are facing 476 charges following a search warrant executed by Saskatoon police Tuesday night.
Officers believed several people in a home in the 200 block of Avenue W South were in possession of prohibited weapons and may be involved in drug trafficking, police said in a news release.
A search warrant was executed around 8 p.m. with officers seizing weapons and drugs including:
- 35 grams of cocaine
- 99 ecstasy pills
- 22 packages of shatter
- Four loaded firearms and associated ammunition
- Around $1,650 in cash
The 14 people charged range in age from 13 to 33, police say.