Fourteen people, including 11 youths, are facing 476 charges following a search warrant executed by Saskatoon police Tuesday night.

Officers believed several people in a home in the 200 block of Avenue W South were in possession of prohibited weapons and may be involved in drug trafficking, police said in a news release.

A search warrant was executed around 8 p.m. with officers seizing weapons and drugs including:

35 grams of cocaine

99 ecstasy pills

22 packages of shatter

Four loaded firearms and associated ammunition

Around $1,650 in cash

The 14 people charged range in age from 13 to 33, police say.