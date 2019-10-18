A third person has been sentenced in the 2016 stabbing death of a 37-year-old man.

Terry Rene Quewazance was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Patrick Dong.

On Oct. 11 he was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

In October 2016, Quewazance was with four others who drove Dong outside Saskatoon, believing Dong had stolen from them.

Leya Anne Marie Rae Paul was convicted of manslaughter after admitting to stabbing Dong in the leg and leaving him to bleed to death. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The third person charged, Claude Louis Gauthier, was also convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years.