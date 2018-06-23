An 11-year-old girl went missing from her home on Friday night.

Kylee Lucier was last seen at home around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night and her family is concerned that she might be in a vulnerable state.

Kylee is described as 4’10”, medium build, shoulder length dark hair with blond/pink highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with “H&G” printed in white lettering, grey pants and a black and grey backpack.

Saskatoon Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kylee Lucier to contact them or Crime Stoppers.