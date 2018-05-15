The Ministry of Environment has issued a fire ban on all Saskatchewan Crown land, as 11 wildfires actively burn in the province as of Tuesday evening

Of the wildfires burning in Saskatchewan, six are contained, three are being monitored to assess risk and two are not contained and continue to grow.

The not-contained fires burn near Crutwell, and in the Meadow Lake Provincial Park northwest of Waterhen Lake.

On Monday, residents in the Hamlet of Crutwell were told to evacuate from their homes. The government has since lifted the evacuation order.

“The fire ban is effective immediately and will stay in place until the Ministry of Environment rescinds the order,” the ministry wrote in a media release.

The ban includes all provincial parks, except Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park – where the province says fire hazards are lower.

The fire ban means no open fires or fireworks are permitted.

Self-contained devices, such as gas barbecues or propane fire pits, are allowed.

Limited visibility on highways

Highway 240, north of Highway 55 to Prince Albert National Park boundary and at Cookson Road, has been closed due to wildfire smoke reducing visibility. The province says there are manned blockades in place.

Past Meadow Lake on Highway 904, north of Highway 4, has been closed due to visibility reduced in fog.

Highway 951, east of Highway 904, is also closed.

On Highway 3, west of Prince Albert to Shellbrook, the province is warning drivers of 20 minute delays due to smoke.

The province updates Saskatchewan road closures on its Highway Hotline report.