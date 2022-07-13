11 more Sask. bakeries worth pulling over for during a roadtrip

It's peak road trip season in Saskatchewan.

In a province full of sites to see, there are just as many delicious treats to taste.

We listed 13 of them in our "baker's dozen" lists of spots to grab delicious breads, pastries, cookies, cakes and more.

Here are 11 more that might be worth stop on your next journey.

If there is a favourite that you want to share, just use the link at the end of the list to let us know! That's how all these great spots made this list

Warman

Refuge Coffee & Baking Co (Refuge)

Serving up coffee from a direct trade roaster, you can feel good about buying from Refuge coffee. They also create freshly baked goodies with natural ingredients. Living up to their name, you can find comfort baking like brownies, scones and cookies.

Yorkton

Wanders Sweet Discoveries (Wanders)

A local favourite, Wanders serves up specialty coffees and a wide variety of sweet treats. From freshly baked pastries to cookies and more.

Regina

Asha-Rose Bakery (Asha-Rose bakery)

Specializing in creating peanut and tree nut-free baking, Asha-Rose offers customized cakes and cupcakes, cookies, banana loaf, pies, muffins, butter tarts, donuts, cake pops and more.

Kerrobert

Kerrobert Bakery and Coffee Bar (Kerrobert Bakery)

Preparing all their baking from scratch, Kerrobert bakery also offers espresso, homemade soups and more.

Moose Jaw

Taste Patisserie by Katrina (Taste Patisserie)

Focusing on creating a taste sensation, Taste Patisserie creates a variety of desserts including cupcakes, cookies, cakes and more. They change it up regularly so customers can always sample something new.

Assiniboia

Fresh Start (Fresh Start)

From cookies, to pies, to donuts, to butterscotch confetti squares to puffed wheat squares and so much more, Fresh Start bakery is serving the Assiniboia community. They also offer food to go if you need lunch in a hurry.

Elbow

The Jelly Bean Shoppe (Jelly Bean)

If you have a craving for delicious baked goods, a stop at the Jelly Bean is a must. Selling various squared, cookies, cinnamon buns, breads and banana bread, you won’t be disappointed. More than just baked goods, The Jelly Bean also offers candy, gifts, and toys.

Saskatoon

Nestor's Bakery (Facebook)

Creating baked goodies from scratch, Nestors boasts it’s the oldest bakery in Saskatchewan. From breads, pies, buns, pastries, rolls, donuts and more, Nestors is a must-see whenever you’re in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon

The Night Oven (Facebook)

Using organic ingredients from local producers, The Night Oven uses a brick oven to bake its treats. Offering a variety of breads, the bakery also creates favourites like brownies, cinnamon buns, cookies, and so much more.

Unity

Ma & Me Bakery (Facebook)

With an old-fashioned diner atmosphere, a stop at the Ma & Me bakery is like stepping back in time. Creating a variety of baked goods from scratch, you’ll be sure to find something tasty to enjoy. From cookies, to cinnamon buns to muffins, cookies, donuts and more.

La Ronge

Marker 47 Cafe (Facebook)

A new addition to the scene in La Ronge, Marker 47 focuses on offering healthy options and special treats. They also serve espresso-based drinks and iced drinks.

SHARE YOUR FAVOURITE PLACES TO EAT

Saskatchewan has many hidden treasures to enjoy and we know there are many other bakeries and eateries across our province. If you want to share your favourite place with us, use this link and send us an email.