$11,000 worth of cattle drugs taken during theft near Lanigan: RCMP
CTV News Saskatoon Published Monday, March 9, 2020 11:20AM CST
A cow stands in pasture during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Salisbury, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after over $11,000 worth of pharmaceuticals were reportedly stolen from a business located east of Lanigan, on Highway 761.
A break-in happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. March 6 and 7:00 a.m. March 7, Humboldt RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP describe the product as "unique" and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.