SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after over $11,000 worth of pharmaceuticals were reportedly stolen from a business located east of Lanigan, on Highway 761.

A break-in happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. March 6 and 7:00 a.m. March 7, Humboldt RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP describe the product as "unique" and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.