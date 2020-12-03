SASKATOON -- One hundred ventilators, all made in Saskatchewan, will soon be available to help patients hardest-hit by COVID-19.

The ventilators were designed and will be manufactured by RMD Engineering Inc. in Saskatoon.

The firm recently received approval from Health Canada to move ahead with the project, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan government.

The University of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) collaborated on the project.

“When COVID hit, my daughter, a Royal University Hospital ICU nurse, raised awareness of the potential impact on the healthcare system” RMD Engineering president Jim Boire said in the release.

“Knowing we had the skillset, capability, and capacity in-house, we chose to do something rather than nothing and created an emergency use ventilator using reliable technology and readily available materials."

Boire said his firm received a "high level of trust" from the SHA and the university's college of engineering, “which led to a world-class collaboration.”

The Saskatchewan government has given the SHA approval to buy 100 of the ventilators.

About 650 ventilators are currently available in Saskatchewan’s health system, according to the province.

RMD is expected to have its first 20 ventilators ready for delivery by Dec. 7. The devices will be produced a subsidiary of the company, One Health Medical Technologies.