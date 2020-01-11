100 grams of crystal meth, weapons seized from vehicle: Corman Park Police Service
Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 6:08PM CST
100 grams of crystal meth and three bladed weapons were seized from a car near Dalmeny. (Photos Courtesy: Corman Park Police Service/Facebook)
SASKATOON -- Four men were arrested after drugs and weapons were found in a car south of Dalmeny on Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post, Corman Park Police Service seized 100 grams of crystal meth along with two knives and a hatchet.