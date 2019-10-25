$100,000 worth of meth seized in Prince Albert drug bust, police say
Police seized more than two pounds of meth in Prince Albert on Oct. 24. (Courtesy Prince Albert Police Service)
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 3:23PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 3:38PM CST
RCMP and Prince Albert police seized more than two-and-a half pounds of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia this week.
Officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the 500 Block of 15th St. East Thursday evening, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.
One man was arrested at the scene following a brief foot chase. Officers located various amounts of packaged methamphetamine inside the vehicle totalling 2.7 pounds, along with score sheets, a cell phone and a small quantity of cash, police say.
Police later executed another search warrant at a home in the 500 block of 26th Street East and found the gun, ammunition, a scale and other drug paraphernalia, the release said.
The total value of the methamphetamine police say was seized in the search is estimated to be $100,000.
A 36-year-old man is facing several drug and firearms-related charges. A 32-year-old man is facing charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, resisting arrest and possession of the proceeds of crime.