An early morning fire has caused $100,000 in damage to a semi-tractor trailer.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire at a compound in the 100 block of English Crescent at 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. They arrived to find the semi on fire, and quickly brought it under control. There was no damage to surrounding buildings.

No injuries were suffered as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown, and is under investigation.