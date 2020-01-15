10-year-old in hospital after being struck by vehicle
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:22PM CST Last Updated Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:19AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 10-year-old boy is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
The collision happened at the 100 block of Avenue H North Wednesday evening. The street was closed to traffic while investigators were on scene, but has since been re-opened.
Police have not said if charges will be laid. The collision is still under investigation.