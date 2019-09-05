10 curious items from the WDM's digital archives
An ornithopter featured in the WDM digital archive.
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 3:25PM CST
The Western Development Museum's collection of Saskatchewan artifacts and more than 9,000 of its library materials are now available for the public to search online.
"We are very excited to share our collections online with the people of Saskatchewan and the world," collections manager Julie Jackson said in a news release.
"Visitors will now be able to access the WDM collections, located in five separate geographic locations in the province, at any time and place as long as they have an internet connection."
Adding all information from the collection is a work in progress, as additional content, features and functionality will continue to be added for better usability, the WDM says.
The database will also display future virtual exhibitions.
Here are some examples of the artifacts on display:
Nursing bottle, 1930
Telephone, 1914-1940
Course work, 1935
Boots, c. 1900
Flying goggles, c. 1940
Stuffed toy, 1978
Ornithopter, c. 1995
Truck, c. 1925
Threshing machine, c. 1910
Doll/clothing set, 1955