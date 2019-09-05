

The Western Development Museum's collection of Saskatchewan artifacts and more than 9,000 of its library materials are now available for the public to search online.

"We are very excited to share our collections online with the people of Saskatchewan and the world," collections manager Julie Jackson said in a news release.

"Visitors will now be able to access the WDM collections, located in five separate geographic locations in the province, at any time and place as long as they have an internet connection."

Adding all information from the collection is a work in progress, as additional content, features and functionality will continue to be added for better usability, the WDM says.

The database will also display future virtual exhibitions.

Here are some examples of the artifacts on display:

Nursing bottle, 1930

Telephone, 1914-1940

Course work, 1935

Boots, c. 1900

Flying goggles, c. 1940

Stuffed toy, 1978

Ornithopter, c. 1995

Truck, c. 1925

Threshing machine, c. 1910

Doll/clothing set, 1955