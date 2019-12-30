SASKATOON -- Ten people were arrested and a search warrant was executed Sunday as part of a drug trafficking investigation, police say.

Around 5 p.m., members of the Tactical Support Unit assisted patrol members in entering the home in the 400 block of Avenue G South, where drugs and guns were believed to be inside.

The 10 people, ranging in ages between 39 and 19, were found either inside the home or were taken into custody after leaving, police say.

A 30-year-old man was found to be in possession of hundreds of dollars in cash and a scale, while a 39-year-old woman was in possession of hydromorphone, police say.

A search of the home did not locate any firearms or drugs, however it did find ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Of the 10 arrested, one person was released without charges.

The others are facing a variety of charges in connections with other investigations, or they were found to be wanted on outstanding warrants or for breach of court conditions, police say.