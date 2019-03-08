1 person seriously hurt in east side crash
Police and paramedics respond to a crash at Second Street East and Clarence Avenue South on March 8, 2019. (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 4:40PM CST
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash at Second Street East and Clarence Avenue South on Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon police and collision analysts are at the scene, police said in a news release.
The intersection is closed. Police ask motorists and pedestrians to seek an alternate route to their destinations while the investigation is conducted.
