Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
1 person in custody after fatal parking lot crash in Saskatoon
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 8:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- One person is in custody after another person was hit by a vehicle and died Saturday morning, Saskatoon police say.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive, according to a news release.
Investigators are on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.