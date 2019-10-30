1 kg meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:12PM CST
A 25-year-old woman faces multiple drug trafficking related charges after police executed a search warrant on Sixth Avenue North.
On Tuesday, police received information regarding suspected drug trafficking. A search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue North, where the woman was taken into custody without incident, police say.
Officers seized one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and 245 grams of cocaine, police say.