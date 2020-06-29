Advertisement
SASKATOON -- A passenger in a car that rolled over early Monday morning died of his injuries, according to Saskatoon police.
The 33-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt, Saskatoon police said in a news release.
The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. at Highway 16 and Idylwyld Drive.
Police believe the vehicle was travelling southbound on Idylwyld Drive and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll.
The passenger died in hospital.
The driver, a 26-year-old woman, is in hospital in stable condition, police said.
The Collision Analyst Unit is continuing to investigate.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted.