1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
According to RCMP, the community's detachment received a report that a man wanted on a warrant for assaulting a police officer had been spotted in the community.
Officers surrounded a home on Pemmican Portage Avenue, then saw a male on the property carrying a gun, according to police.
"Due to the seriousness of the unfolding event, Saskatchewan RCMP issued a civil emergency alert, an action reserved for the most dangerous of situations," RCMP said in a news release.
The alert, sent at 1:13 p.m., asked people to stay inside their homes and to lock their doors and windows.
"The alert was broadcasted to all cell phones in the Cumberland House Cree Nation and Cumberland House area and information was also issued via media release and social media," RCMP said.
"The Nisto Awasisak Memorial School enacted hold-and-secure protocols and multiple people were evacuated from residences in the vicinity of the incident."
Immediately after the alert was issued, two people emerged from the home and surrendered, RCMP said.
A loaded gun was seized from one of the individuals, according to police.
Occupants still inside the home began firing guns from inside, RCMP said.
Another alert was issued at 3:18 p.m., advising of the risk posed by the ongoing standoff.
"Critical incident response team officers worked to safely arrest the occupants, using a variety of tactics in an effort to have them stop discharging the firearms and exit the residence," RCMP said in the release.
"They did not comply. Shots were exchanged between an occupant and critical incident response team officers."
Around 4:50 p.m., a male exited the residence and was arrested without incident, RCMP said.
"He was taken to hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the incident. He told officers that there was another injured male in the residence."
The critical incident response team entered the home and located the injured male.
Officers with advanced medical training provided care, RCMP said.
The 22-year-old Prince Albert man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was declared dead.
RCMP is not releasing his name.
The four other people arrested during the afternoon remain in custody. Details concerning any charges will be provided when available, RCMP said
The RCMP act requires an investigation into an incident involving a death or serious injury.
Moose Jaw Police Service will conduct the investigation and Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.
