

CTV Saskatoon





A 25-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash one kilometer west of North Battleford.

On Tuesday morning an east bound vehicle lost control on Highway 16, crossed the centre median and struck a west bound vehicle, RCMP said in a news release.

A 25-year-old female passenger of the east bound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man and a two-year-old child in the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old woman in the west bound vehicle also suffered non-life threatening injuries.