

The Canadian Press





Crews tasked with cleaning the Sid Buckwold Bridge in Saskatoon are in for a dirty job.

The City of Saskatoon says that over the last 50 years the bridge has accumulated nearly 350 tonnes of pigeon poop - which is roughly equal to 230 cars parked on the bridge.

“The way it was designed in the 1960s there’s a lot of cavities for utility work, utility crossings under the bridge. On the negative side it provides an attractive area for pigeons to nest,” director of transportation and construction Angela Gardiner said.

The city says the droppings add unnecessary weight and the pigeon droppings contain uric acid which can damage concrete.

The facelift also means the extermination of about 1,500 members of the feathered flock that call the bridge home. Barriers will then be installed to prevent new birds from moving in.

The city says relocating or displacing the birds is not recommended because they are likely to fly back or move into other private properties or civic spaces.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who wants 1,500 pigeons on their property,” Gardiner said.

A local wildlife advocate is disappointed and questions why alternatives can't be found that would allow the birds to live.

Gardiner said the destruction of the birds is contracted to animal control experts, who must abide by Canadian Veterinary Medical Association position on euthanasia.

The association states that while the most appropriate method of euthanasia may vary depending on animal species and other factors, death must be quick using a method that causes the least possible pain and distress.

With files from CTV Saskatoon's Francois Biber.