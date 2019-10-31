SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police say officers seized 1.1 pounds of meth on Tuesday on Mistawasis First Nation and arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Narcisse Paul Bear was found driving a vehicle on Mistawasis First Nation, according to an RCMP news release.

Bear, 35, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since Aug. 8 for breaching the conditions of his parole and for being unlawfully at large, police say.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 1.1 lbs of methamphetamine, 3.7 grams of crack cocaine, more than $5,000 cash, weigh scales, four cell phones, bear spray, ammunition, and a homemade conducted energy weapon, police say.

Shay Watson, 25, was also arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of her release on previous charges.

Bear and Watson face drug and weapons charges and appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday, police say.