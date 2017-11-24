

CTV Saskatoon





A youth is facing charges in connection with a stabbing in the Rural Municipality of Buckland last month.

RCMP said Friday the male youth — police did not clarify his age — has been charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose in relation to the Oct. 15 stabbing of a girl.

The girl was stabbed at what police called an “outdoor gathering.”

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday at Prince Albert Provincial Court.