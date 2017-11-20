Yorkton RCMP are searching for a prisoner after he escaped from custody Sunday night.

Police say 33-year-old prisoner, Kevin Poullett, had been escorted to the hospital in Yorkton around 4:45 p.m. because he required medical attention. About an hour later, Poulett ran off, while still in his handcuffs, out of the back of the hospital. He was last seen running south towards Queen Street, according to RCMP.

Poullett is described as six feet tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes, a short brown beard, and a strong Newfoundland accent. RCMP say he was last seen in the south end of Yorkton wearing a blue bunny hug, blue pyjama pants, and hospital slippers. Police do not believe he is a threat to the community, but remind people to lock doors to their homes and vehicles.

If you have any information on Poullett’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Yorkton Rural Detachment at 306-786-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS