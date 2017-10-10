

CTV Saskatoon





A woman found unresponsive in Saskatoon’s police cells last week has been released from hospital.

Police say the 31-year-old, who was found verbally unresponsive Wednesday morning, was released over the weekend after her medical condition improved.

She had been arrested at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, according to police. She was looked over by medical staff when she was taken into detention, and checked on regularly. She was found verbally unresponsive at about 7:30 a.m., four hours after her initial arrest, and taken to hospital.

Police said staff at the hospital found a substance concealed in the woman’s body, but they’ve yet to release details on the substance.

Major crimes police, with oversight from the provincial Ministry of Justice, are investigating.

Saskatoon’s police board approved a program in March 2016 for paramedics to be staffed in the city’s detention cells 24 hours a day.