An autopsy scheduled for Thursday is set to determine if a 41-year-old woman found dead in her Saskatoon apartment died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Saskatoon police say emergency crews responded at about 10 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment building on the 300 block of Avenue R South. The woman was found dead in her residence when crews arrived.

Investigators and the coroner are still working to determine the cause of death. Police and the fire department say carbon monoxide levels in the building were higher than normal, which led to the building’s evacuation.

Saskatoon Fire Department policy calls for evacuation when the presence of carbon monoxide in a building exceeds 50 parts per million. Initial tests in the Avenue R building showed a presence of 150 parts per million, according to the fire department.

Fire crews turned off the building’s natural gas supply and began ventilating the building as they informed residents to leave. Residents forced out were given shelter in a Saskatoon Transit bus as emergency crews responded.

Investigators with the fire department and SaskEnergy are still working to determine what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.