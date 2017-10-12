

CTV Saskatoon





A 52-year-old Buffalo Narrows woman has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a woman in Buffalo Narrows.

Police were called to a home in the community on the evening of Sept. 25 for reports of an injured woman.

The woman was taken to hospital and later air lifted to Saskatoon. On Sept. 29 she passed away in the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Lillian Wuttunee, 56.

On Wednesday police arrested a 52-year-old Buffalo Narrows woman in connection with the case and subsequently charged her with manslaughter.

The woman will appear in court on Nov. 8.