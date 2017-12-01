

CTV Saskatoon





Charges are pending against five people after police say a woman was assaulted and held against her will in a Saskatoon home.

Officers responded to the residence on the 300 block of 26th Street West at about 7:30 a.m. Friday following a report of a woman being unlawfully confined in the basement.

A 24-year-old woman was found in the home when officers arrived. She had been assaulted and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Five people were arrested.

Police are still investigating.