Woman assaulted, confined in Saskatoon home; five arrested
A Saskatoon police cruiser sits outside a home on 26th Street West on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, after officers responded to a report of a woman being unlawfully confined. (Mark Villani/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 11:52AM CST
Charges are pending against five people after police say a woman was assaulted and held against her will in a Saskatoon home.
Officers responded to the residence on the 300 block of 26th Street West at about 7:30 a.m. Friday following a report of a woman being unlawfully confined in the basement.
A 24-year-old woman was found in the home when officers arrived. She had been assaulted and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Five people were arrested.
Police are still investigating.
