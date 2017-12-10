Just months after their equipment was stolen, a group of young wheelchair athletes in the NRG Mini Wheelchair Basketball Program are back in action on the court.

Thirty-four wheelchairs and other equipment were stolen from a trailer belonging to the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association in July. After months on the sidelines, the athletes returned for a scrimmage.

“My hands really hurt, and my shoulders do too, but of course it's just really fun to be getting back to the game I love,” said Chelsea Seib, who is an able-bodied player on the team.

Seib said she was hit hard when the equipment was stolen during the summer.

"I definitely lost a lot of happiness during the weekends. I was always wondering,will I be able to play this term,” Seib said.

All of the wheelchairs have since been replaced. It was payed for through insurance money, sponsors and GoFundMe donors.

“It means everything to them. A lot of kids with disabilities are left on the sidelines in their normal phys-ed classes, or when they're trying to play sports," Joelle Buckle, head coach of the team.

About 20 of the stolen wheelchairs have since been found, according to police. Two men face charges.

“With insurance, it's a little complicated, and we also don't know the condition right now of those chairs,"Buckle said.

The team hopes to put the theft behind them, turning the focus to rebuilding the program.

"I just want everything to be back to normal so we can just play more games,” Seib said.

The young athletes will resume official practice in January.

With files from Albert Delitala.