

CTV Saskatoon





It’s a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom as thousands of people are expected to honour veterans for Remembrance Day on Saturday.

There’s no shortage of activities this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday as the Saskatoon Blades host Salute Our Forces Night. The hockey club will pay tribute to past and present members of Canada’s military in a special ceremony before taking on the Swift Current Broncos at Sasktel Centre.

On Saturday, Sasktel Centre will also play host to Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day ceremony. The doors open at 9 a.m. which leaves plenty of time to grab a seat before the official ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend.You can watch the ceremony live on the CTV Saskatoon website.

Saskatoon Transit will run on a holiday service Saturday, but it will provide free bus rides to and from Sasktel Centre for the Remembrance Day ceremony. Buses will pick up people from the downtown bus mall on the corner of 23rd Street and Second Avenue every 15 minutes between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Free bus service to the ceremony will also run from Market Mall and Centre Mall at 9:45 a.m. and return trips from Sasktel Centre are set for 12:15 p.m. after the ceremony.

If you’re looking for more things to do on Saturday, The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 362 at 3031 Louise Street will be hosting an entire day of events from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The building also includes Saskatoon’s Museum of Military artifacts which showcases military memorabilia from past and present.

What’s open and closed on Remembrance Day?

Closed

City Hall

The Municipal Impound Lot

Saskatoon Public Library (all locations)

Saskatoon Civic Conservatory

Open

Saskatoon Landfill (7:30a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Garbage and recycling as scheduled

Parking

Free to the public within permitted time limits on Saturday November 11th, 2017

Pay stations will require payment on Monday November 13th, 2017

Recreation

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo (Zoo: 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. & Park: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

ACT Arena, Archibald Arena, Cosmo Arena, Kinsmen Arena, Lions Arena ( Regular hours of operation)

Leisure Centres