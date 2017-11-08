Warman man charged with importing fentanyl derivatives
In this file photo, a Canada Border Service Agency shoulder patch is seen on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013 in Ottawa. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 8:02PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 8:16PM CST
A man from Warman is facing several drug related charges following an investigation by RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) into illegal importation of Fentanyl derivatives.
On Tuesday, RCMP and CBSA say they arrested a 27-year-old man in Warman without incident, following an investigation that began earlier this summer.
Members of the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit executed a search warrant at a rural property near Warman. Police say 4.77 grams of suspected Fentanyl derivatives were seized from the residence in addition to over 25 grams of marijuana.
The man is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawfully importing into Canada.
RCMP say Fentanyl derivatives are types of drugs that are derived from Fentanyl. They say the suspected substances are being sent to labs at Health Canada for testing.
The accused appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday. His next scheduled appearance is November 15th.
