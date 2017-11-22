A new report, Vital Signs Community Check-Up, paints a picture of Saskatoon’s quality of life in 2017.

The Saskatoon Community Foundation collected data from 4,000 residents regarding their health, economic and education statuses.

It then broke down the numbers to a ratio of 100 people.

If Saskatoon was made up of 100 people:

83 speak English

65 are employed

60 do not eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables

53 attended post-secondary education

31 are in poverty

23 donate to charity

21 are obese

20 are heavy drinkers

13 smoke

8 are unemployed

The report is meant to be a tool for the government and local leaders to improve Saskatoon residents’ wellbeing, according to the foundation.