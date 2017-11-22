A new report, Vital Signs Community Check-Up, paints a picture of Saskatoon’s quality of life in 2017.

The Saskatoon Community Foundation collected data from 4,000 residents regarding their health, economic and education statuses.

It then broke down the numbers to a ratio of 100 people.

If Saskatoon was made up of 100 people:

  • 83 speak English
  • 65 are employed
  • 60 do not eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables
  • 53 attended post-secondary education
  • 31 are in poverty
  • 23 donate to charity
  • 21 are obese
  • 20 are heavy drinkers
  • 13 smoke
  • 8 are unemployed

The report is meant to be a tool for the government and local leaders to improve Saskatoon residents’ wellbeing, according to the foundation.