Vital Signs report sheds light on Saskatoon’s quality of life
Saskatoon's downtown is shown here in this CTV file photo.
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 12:20PM CST
A new report, Vital Signs Community Check-Up, paints a picture of Saskatoon’s quality of life in 2017.
The Saskatoon Community Foundation collected data from 4,000 residents regarding their health, economic and education statuses.
It then broke down the numbers to a ratio of 100 people.
If Saskatoon was made up of 100 people:
- 83 speak English
- 65 are employed
- 60 do not eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables
- 53 attended post-secondary education
- 31 are in poverty
- 23 donate to charity
- 21 are obese
- 20 are heavy drinkers
- 13 smoke
- 8 are unemployed
The report is meant to be a tool for the government and local leaders to improve Saskatoon residents’ wellbeing, according to the foundation.
More Stories
- Sask. Party leadership hopeful says Indigenous people are anti-abortion
- Judge: Lawsuit challenging Keystone XL pipeline can continue
- Woman with missing aunt, nephew tells inquiry family ‘forever changed’ by disappearances 1
- Regina man deported from U.S. faces human smuggling charges in Canada
- Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits 8
- Saskatoon school raising hand-painted teepee for 'unique learning space'
- Survey suggests more Canadians plan to do holiday shopping online this year
- Saskatoon police investigating shooting